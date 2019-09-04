TRACKING DORIANThe latest on Hurricane Dorian
Filed Under:Cocaine, Dorian, Florida News, Hurricane Dorian, Local TV

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Dorian delivered tropical-storm winds, rain, high surf, and bricks of cocaine to the Sunshine State.

Authorities in Melbourne were alerted by a beachgoer near Paradise Beach Park who saw one of the bricks wash ashore.

The officer said the package was “wrapped in a way that is consistent with a kilo of illegal drugs,” CBS affiliate KYTX-TV reported.

After undergoing testing, police confirmed the package contained cocaine.

On Friday, a beachgoer found a duffel bag filled with 15 bricks of cocaine, Cocoa Beach police said.

Authorities said a cocaine brick sells for about $30,000 on the street.

Comments