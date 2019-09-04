Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Dorian delivered tropical-storm winds, rain, high surf, and bricks of cocaine to the Sunshine State.
Authorities in Melbourne were alerted by a beachgoer near Paradise Beach Park who saw one of the bricks wash ashore.
The officer said the package was “wrapped in a way that is consistent with a kilo of illegal drugs,” CBS affiliate KYTX-TV reported.
After undergoing testing, police confirmed the package contained cocaine.
On Friday, a beachgoer found a duffel bag filled with 15 bricks of cocaine, Cocoa Beach police said.
Authorities said a cocaine brick sells for about $30,000 on the street.
You must log in to post a comment.