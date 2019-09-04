



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — “For the Grace of God that could be us,” said Broward County School Superintendent Robert Runcie in reaction to the first images of utter devastation pouring in from the Bahamas.

In the aftermath of the storm, Runcie says his District has a moral obligation.

“To help our families, our friends that are in the Bahamas because we could be in that situation,” he said.

Wednesday, Runcie announced a coalition of organizations across Broward joining together for a mega relief effort to aid the survivors of Hurricane Dorian.

The partnership includes the United Way of Broward County, which is already taking in donations like food, water and hygiene kits.

“We’re working with the Bahamian government to make sure it’s organized and getting where it needs to go,” said Kathleen Cannon, President and CEO of United Way of Broward County.

The help will be focused on three areas: raising money, gathering supplies, and providing educational services to the children coming from the Bahamas.

The District is preparing for what could be an influx of students arriving to South Florida from a situation of absolute desperation.

Runcie says more than 1000 children were registered in the District in the wake of an earthquake that ravaged Haiti in 2010 and more than 1,500 after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico.

Spared Dorian’s wrath, Broward Schools is joining the recovery effort to help neighbors rebuild.

“Families will find friendly and experienced team to assist them with food and clothing support school registration and transportation, we may not be able to help everyone but everyone can help someone,” said Runcie.

Donations can be made at www.BrowardEdFoundation.org/Dorian

You can find a complete list of organizations at CBSMiami.com/DorianRelief