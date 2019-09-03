



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dozen or so dedicated volunteers, boaters, business owners and concerned residents spent hours at a Dania Beach marina Tuesday helping to unload, stack and sort a multitude of items collected for hurricane victims in the Bahamas.

The focus is on medical supplies, water, feminine hygiene products and money for the affected areas.

“When we see our neighbors in the Bahamas just so absolutely devastated it is our obligation and our job to help,” said Lisa Siegel of Riverside Market, who is coordinating the collection efforts.

The grassroots group has a dozen or more boats ready to head to the Bahamas hopefully later this week. They say they have clearance from the Bahamian government to land in the country and deliver supplies. Organizers say the amount of help and donations is extraordinary.

“(It’s) a vast network of different types of businesses that are willing to not just give money — cause money is the easy part — but they’re donating the abilities to get things there,” said Ed Biggie, of Atlantic Yacht and Ship Inc.

The groups hope to get cash donations to purchase items directly from wholesalers so it’s already on pallets and ready to deliver.

As the images of the devastation touch the hearts of people in South Florida and beyond, other groups like the United Way of Broward County is also focused on the short term and long term needs of the Bahamas.

“We’re starting out asking for monetary donations so that we can gather all that, get it quickly to the Bahamas and then start to talk about what other items we need,” said Kathleen Cannon, President & CEO of the United Way of Broward County.

Click here to donate and see a list of groups collecting for the Bahamas.