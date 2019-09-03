



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Dorian has caused catastrophic damage in the Bahamas.

Its heavy winds, flooding rains, and storm surge have severely damaged or destroyed homes and businesses.

“We continue to pray for the well-being of our neighbors in The Bahamas, who have faced a monster storm that has already caused death and destruction, and we are moving quickly with relief efforts,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

“Here in Miami-Dade County we will match our thoughts and our prayers with action by offering as much assistance as we can in the aftermath of this unprecedented event and hurricane,” Gimenez added.

The county is now spearheading a relief effort. Four county government locations will be open beginning Tuesday to accept donations for critical supplies requested by Bahamian government officials.

Miami-Dade County Main Library, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami.

Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW First St., Miami.

Joseph Caleb Center. 5400 NW 22 Ave., Miami.

Office of Emergency Management Warehouse, 8008 NW 14 St., Doral.

“We have a strong bond with our brothers and sisters in the Bahamian chain of islands, many who moved here a century ago to help build Miami. Our own county commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson is of Bahamian descent as do other commissioners who have extended family there,” said Gimenez.

County officials ask that donations be limited to items requested by the government of The Bahamas.

Water.

Ice.

Non-perishable foods.

Hygiene kits (tissue, toothpaste, tooth brushes, towels, sanitary napkins).

Cleaning supplies (bleach, mops, brooms, garbage bags, sponges, clothes pins).

Disinfectants.

Baby formula, bottles and supplies.

Jerry cans (plastic water bottles).

Beds, cots.

Blankets.

Portable toilets.

Flashlights.

Batteries.

Mosquito repellent (DEET-free).

Cooking utensils.

Temporary housing.

Tarpaulins.

Plastic sheeting.

Plywood.

Roof shingles.

Generators.

Chain saws.

Shovels.

Disposable plates and eating utensils.

Power banks.

Solar-powered chargers.

Portable radios (battery or crank).

Cloth bags or biodegradable bags.

First aid kits (bandages, gauze and tape).

“We are asking every resident to play a part. We are also asking all organizations who are collecting items to please contact our offices. We do have staging areas and at the request of the Bahamian government, we would like to have one staging area here in Miami-Dade County,” said Edmonson.

The Bahamian consulate in Miami has set up three drop-off sites where they will be collecting donated goods for those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Here is where you can drop off donated items:

Rev. Archer- Christ Episcopal Church, 3481 Hibiscus Street, Coconut Grove, FL

Global Empowerment Movement 340 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL

Shelter Aviation 1100 SW 41st Ct., Ft. Lauderdale, FL

You can donate canned goods, water, baby food and formula, diapers, feminine products, batteries, first aid times, flashlights and can openers.

City of Miami

The City of Miami has created 16 drop-off locations to collect donations, at fire stations and some churches.

They’re asking for water, canned goods, and baby formulas. The supplies will make it to the Bahamas on Wednesday, if weather allows.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors

Neighbors 4 Neighbors is a nationally recognized nonprofit, created in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew in 1992. The simple mission is to connect those in need with those who can help.

To donate, click here.

United Way

United Way of Miami-Dade and the Miami Herald/el Nuevo Herald have activated Operation Helping Hands to support the response, relief and recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and surrounding areas impacted by this powerful storm.

To make a donation you can:

Visit https://unitedwaymiami.org/ohh

Call 305-643-2501 or 2-1-1

Send a check payable to Operation Helping Hands, c/o United Way of Miami-Dade, P.O. Box #459007, Miami, Florida 33245-9007

World Central Kitchen

World-renowned chef José Andrés is on the ground in the Bahamas getting ready to feed the people of there. He hopes to be able to be in the impacted areas by tonight. If kitchens are destroyed, his World Central Kitchen will build a makeshift one and cook in big paella pans.

World Central Kitchen has provided relief efforts for past storms, including in Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria. Andrés and others collectively helped feed 3.6 million people.

To donate money, you can consider the following organizations:

Achidiocese of Miami

The Archdiocese of Miami is currently accepting donations for those affected by Dorian through Catholic Charities.

Click here to make a donation.

Church officials say 100% of the donation will be used for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Greater Miami Jewish Federation

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has established a special relief fund to provide immediate assistance to those in the Bahamas and elsewhere who are being impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

They say 100% of collected funds will provide relief for those impacted by this disaster. Click here to make a donation.

Humane Society of the United States

The Humane Society of the United States has stepped in to help evacuate animals from animal shelters across Florida as Hurricane Dorian makes its way towards the east coast. Already, the organization has helped transport 80 animals that they hope to put up for adoption.

“By transporting dogs and cats who were already up for adoption out of the region, we are able to increase the capacity of the threatened communities as they prepare for flooding and an anticipated influx of displaced animals,” Kate MacFall, Florida senior state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement. “A lot of these animals are big dogs with lots of love to give, and they will make fantastic family members.”

Save The Children

Save The Children said it will be working with local organizations to assist in reopening childcare and education programs in areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian. The nonprofit has provided relief for multiple storms in the past, most recently assisting more than 25,000 children and adults in the wake of 2018’s Hurricane Michael.

In addition to on-the-ground support, Save The Children also provides resources ahead of storms making landfall.

International Relief Teams

International Relief Teams has more than 1,000 disaster health kits at the ready for residents of Florida who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian. The organization said it has been providing “humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and relief supplies to families worldwide since 1988.” That includes in the wake of major natural disasters.

In 2017, International Relief Teams shipped more than $47,000 ready-to-eat meals to partner organizations in Victoria, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, amounting to more than 4,600 meals.