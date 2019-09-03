



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Dorian is still hovering over the Bahamas as a Category 3 hurricane.

It’s responsible for at least five deaths in the Abaco Islands.

“We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” said Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.

Massive flooding and winds took a heavy toll. The storm damaged or destroyed thousands of homes Monday.

“Our mission and focus now is search, rescue, and recovery,” said Minnis.

The US Coast Guard brought injured people to Nassau International Airport while Dorian raged.

The helicopter pilots were really battling extreme conditions. We were able to give them a doctor for the day with a couple medics. Then we worked on airlifting the most critical patients so we could them to appropriate care in Nassau,” said US Coast Guard Rear Admiral Eric Jones.

The National Hurricane Center said Dorian is expected to approach the eastern Florida coastline later today.

”People need to remain vigilant,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Millions of people over four southeastern states have been ordered to evacuate.

With Dorian’s path uncertain, some have decided to wait and see. That includes the Gash family whose Cocoa Beach home sits surrounded by water.

”I do think if the hurricane kind of wobbles or comes closer then we can go inland a bit and that’s my reassurance, we’re keeping an eye on it,” said Sarah Gash.

Meanwhile, a convoy of emergency vehicles drove south through Florida just in case Dorian doesn’t keep its distance.

Hurricane watches and warnings remain in effect from Florida to South Carolina.