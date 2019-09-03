Comments
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The ‘Most Magical Place On Earth’ is making sure its guests stay happy and safe.
The Walt Disney World Resort is adjusting its theme park hours on Tuesday as it monitors Hurricane Dorian.
Disney will close the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and Disney Springs at 3 p.m. Disney Hollywood Studios and the Animal Kingdom will close at 2 p.m.
Officials said the parks will reopen after the storm when they feel it is safe.
The last time Disney World close was because of Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Just down the road, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s CityWalk will open as scheduled on Tuesday, however, Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park will be closed.
