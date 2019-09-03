



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Dorian remains stationary as it continues to pummel Grand Bahama Island.

At 7 a.m., the center of the Category 3 storm was 110 miles east of West Palm Beach.

Dorian had 120 mph winds. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.

Overnight, Juno Beach Pier in northern Palm Beach County reported a sustained wind of 49 mph with a gust to 61 mph.

A slow north-northwestward motion is expected to begin this morning. A turn to the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn to the north-northeast Thursday morning. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island today. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late today through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Lantana FL to Savannah River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* North of Deerfield Beach FL to south of Lantana FL

* Savannah River to South Santee River SC

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas

* Jupiter Inlet FL to Ponte Vedra Beach FL

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* North of Deerfield Beach FL to Jupiter Inlet FL

* North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to South Santee River SC

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* North of Deerfield Beach FL to Jupiter Inlet FL

* North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to Altamaha Sound GA

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* North of Golden Beach FL to Deerfield Beach FL

* Lake Okeechobee

Devastating hurricane conditions continue on Grand Bahama Island.

Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning area in Florida by this evening. Hurricane conditions are possible in the Hurricane Watch area beginning Wednesday.

In South Florida, tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area through today, and are possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area through this morning. Along the coast of northeastern Florida and Georgia, tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area on Wednesday.

A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds on Grand Bahama Island. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Water levels should very slowly subside on the Abaco Islands today.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Lantana FL to South Santee River SC…4 to 7 ft

North of Deerfield Beach FL to Lantana FL…2 to 4 ft

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through Friday:

Northwestern Bahamas…Additional 3 to 6 inches, isolated storm totals over 30 inches.

Coastal Carolinas…5 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches.

Atlantic Coast from the Florida peninsula north of West Palm Beach through Georgia…3 to 6 inches, isolated 9 inches.

Southeast Virginia…2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

Large swells are affecting the northwestern Bahamas, the Florida east coast, and the coast of Georgia. These swells are expected to spread northward along much of the remainder of the southeastern United States coast during the next couple of days.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

A tornado or two is possible near the immediate east coast of Florida through today.