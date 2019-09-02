Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Disney World officials announced Monday that four of its theme parks will be closing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
The theme park resort also plans to close its water park, miniature golf courses and its restaurants and shops at Disney Springs.
Officials say their resorts will remain open.
Its campground will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday and stay closed until the hurricane passes near the Florida coast.
Guests at the campground will be relocated to other resorts at Disney World.
