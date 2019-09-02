



MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Power crews are rolling into Daytona International Speedway ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Those crews, made up of 18,000 people from 34 states and Canada, are staging getting ready to restore power after this storm.

“This is one of the processing centers where they come in, they get their assignments they go through a safety training and then we preposition them in 20 staging sites that we’ve established in the east coast of Florida. What that does is that it puts us in the position so that they are able to hit the ground running and they are able to restore power to our customers as soon as the storm passes,” said Florida Power and Light spokesman Dave McDermitt.

The workers say they know they are going to have to work very long hours around the clock but add for them the reward is the reaction they get from the people they’re able to help.

There are also about 5,000 utility workers are staged in Wildwood, northwest of Orlando.

FPL said about two thousand of them will be leaving and heading to other strategic locations around central Florida to be in place and ready after this storm.

After the storm they do have an order of priority when it comes to power restoration. It starts with health care facilities, like hospitals, and public safety facilities and then they move on to the residential neighborhoods.

