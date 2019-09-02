



WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – In Boynton Beach, just south of West Palm Beach, there are two mandatory evacuation zones that are being enforced.

Palm Beach County is under a tropical storm warning and emergency managers are taking no chances.

Monday morning, police stood guard on a bridge from Boynton Beach over to Ocean Ridge. Only residents were allowed to pass to get to their homes by the ocean.

Police also continue to drive through the Briny Breezes mobile home park that is next to the ocean. They’re reminding residents how it important it is for them to leave. A big concern is storm surge, which could be up to three feet.

Sandbags have been placed at businesses. At Ocean Plaza, Jorge Rosario board up his business.

“I am very close to the ocean. Everyone is saying be careful,” he said.

There is hardship because of Hurricane Dorian. The Banana Boat restaurant was forced to shut down, throwing a hundred employees out of work temporarily.

“They are not going to getting wages, tips, anything,” said office manager Louann Seabridge.

That’s not all.

“We also have to worry about and take care of our homes and make sure they are secure,” she said.

Because the storm is moving so slowly, business owners are not sure when they’ll re-open – they hope by Wednesday.

Further inland, some people said they were not too concerned about what will happen.

When asked if he was worried, Garrett Bood of Boynton Beach said, “Maybe a little bit if it goes west, what can I say, I have been through a few storms including Andrew. You have to take it one day at a time and make sure your house is secure and go from there.”

In Palm Beach County, there are mandatory evacuations of mobile home parks, barrier islands, and other low lying areas.