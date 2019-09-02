MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No need for shutters in Miami-Dade but it is important to bring in outdoor items that may be lifted by the wind gusts.

As far as winds go this is what Miami-Dade can expect:

Throughout the rest of Monday, winds will gradually increase and these gusty conditions will last through Tuesday evening.

For coastal Miami-Dade, sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.

For inland and the rest of Miami-Dade sustained wind speeds will be between 30 to 40 mph with wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

The reasonable worst case will be 40 to 50 mph winds for Miami-Dade.

The highest winds are expected to occur between overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.

Also, the more north you reside, the stronger the winds will be.

Squalls of heavy rain, strong to severe storms are expected from time to time. In addition, the threat of isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.