



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Bahamian consulate in Miami has set up three drop-off sites where they will be collecting donated goods for those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Here is where you can drop off donated items:

Rev. Archer- Christ Episcopal Church, 3481 Hibiscus Street, Coconut Grove, FL

Global Empowerment Movement 340 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL