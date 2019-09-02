MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Bahamian consulate in Miami has set up three drop-off sites where they will be collecting donated goods for those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
Here is where you can drop off donated items:
Entercom Radio South Florida including Power96 Miami 96.5 FM, 560 The JOE WQAM, and KISS Country 99.9 is teaming up with Neighbors 4 Neighbors and asking all listeners to help those in need. Click on this link to donate.
On Monday, Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find floatation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary.
Bahamian authorities confirmed at least five deaths as a direct result of the storm.
The fearsome Category 4 storm slowed almost to a standstill as it shredded roofs, hurled cars and forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passed.
