MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County decided to open three general population shelters ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The shelters are:

Atlantic Technical College/Arthur Ashe Junior Campus, 1701 NW 23rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Monarch High School, 5050 Wiles Road in Coconut Creek

Everglades High School, 17100 SW 48th Court, Miramar (PET-FRIENDLY)

“Shelters are not typically opened in a tropical storm, but it is important for residents who feel uncomfortable remaining in their homes during the height of this very powerful storm to have a shelter option,” said County Administrator Bertha Henry.

The county said, “Residents who choose to go to a General Population Shelter are reminded that provisions are very limited there. Cots and bottled water are not provided. You must bring your own comfort items (compact bedding, blankets, pillows, etc.), keeping in mind that the typical amount of space assigned to you will be approximately 20 square feet.”

If you are going, officials say you should bring:

Identification

Bottled water and non-perishable snacks (including special dietary foods)

Reading materials, cell phone and mobile device with charger, batteries, etc.

Extra change of clothing

Sanitary wipes or other hygiene products

Flashlight

Medications and emergency health information card

Emergency contacts

Battery-operated radio

Don’t forget supplies for children, elderly and disabled family members, including games, baby formula, diapers, walker, wheelchair, hearing device, etc.)

Pet-Friendly Shelter

The Everglades High School shelter is a pet-friendly shelter that accepts dogs, cats, domestic birds, rabbits, gerbils, guinea pigs, mice and hamsters. Pre-registration is not required. All pets must be in a carrier/crate and all dogs must have a collar with leash. You must show proof of rabies certificate for dogs and cats. Be prepared to show your pet’s Broward County Registration Tag. Bring all necessary care supplies for your animal, including a supply of food and water, food/water bowls, cat litter and litter box, medicine, cleaning supplies, etc.

Special Needs Shelters

On Monday, Broward County opened four special needs shelters, due to the possibility of power outages which can place vulnerable residents at risk. The County is still accepting applications for special needs residents. To register, call the Emergency Hotline at 311 or 954-831-4000.

The Emergency Hotline will be available 24 hours a day throughout the storm.

Officials urge residents to Stay Informed and Be Prepared. Check Broward.org/Hurricane for the latest updates. The official Twitter site for Broward County emergency information is @ReadyBroward and Facebook is @BrowardEMD. You can also call Broward County’s Emergency Hotline at 311 or 954-831-4000.