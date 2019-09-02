TRACKING DORIANThe latest on Hurricane Dorian
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMSundays with Steve & Mary Alessi
    01:00 AMPaid Program
    01:30 AMPaid Program
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bahamas, Child Drowns In Dorian, Hurricane Dorian, Local TV


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first death due to Hurricane Dorian is being reported by The Bahamas Press.

The Bahamas Press tweeted late Sunday night that 7-year-old Lachino Mcintosh drowned after his family tried to relocated their Abaco home.

The tweet also says his sister is missing.

 

The storm — the strongest anywhere on the planet this year — made landfall Sunday afternoon on the southern end of the Bahamas’ Elbow Cay, which runs along the east coast of Great Abaco. It was the first time a Category 5 storm has hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

The storm destroyed homes and blew away roofs in the Abaco Islands, local authorities said. Videos from residents on Great Abaco showed wind bending trees and heavy rain washing out the horizon as thigh-high water flooded an apartment complex.

“We are facing a hurricane that we have never seen in The Bahamas,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis wrote on Twitter. “Please pray for us.”

 

Comments