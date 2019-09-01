



BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) — Residents at Briny Breezes mobile home park in Boynton Beach spent Sunday afternoon loading up their cars and deciding which precious items to take with them as they evacuate ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Palm Beach County leaders ordered a mandatory evacuation order at 1 pm for mobile homes, homes in low lying areas and the barrier islands.

Kathy Gross and her husband live in Briny Breezes and are evacuating to their church.

“We have to evacuate to stay safe,” she said. “We don’t want to die here.”

While people wind surfed and enjoyed some beach time in Boynton on Sunday afternoon, the Gross’ were busy filling their car with precious items and items to help them pass the time the next few days. They’re hopeful the forecasts are correct and Dorian doesn’t bring a direct hit here.

“What we’re looking at is probably wind and storm surge,” she said. “It looks like we won’t take a direct hit unless it wobbles a little bit.”

Palm Beach County leaders say they’ve opened 9 general population shelters and a shelter for pets and one for people with special needs. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw assured people that a person’s immigration status won’t be an issue when they arrive at a shelter.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, Palm Beach County opened seven of its 15 general population shelters, as well as the special needs shelter at the South Florida Fairgrounds and the pet-friendly shelter at West Boynton Recreation Center.

The seven general population shelters are:

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elem. School, 1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach

Independence Middle School, 4001 Greenway Dr., Jupiter

Lakeshore Middle School, 425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade

Pahokee Middle School, 850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee

Palm Beach Gardens High School, 4245 Holly Dr., Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Central High School, 8499 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington

Park Vista High School, 7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth

The special needs shelter is located at 9067 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach. If you are registered, you should have received notification.

“If you’re in an evacuation area, you bring yourself and your family there to those shelter, we’re not there to check your status in the US,” he said. “We’re there to protect you. So don’t be concerned about that in the slightest.”

County leaders want everyone to heed the warnings and stay safe. If you go to a shelter in Palm Beach County, you’re asked to bring 3 days worth of water, all of your necessary medications and a flashlight with extra batteries. Also county officials are urging people who want to evacuate to go south or west but not north, which might put them in the path of Dorian. They’re also recommending that people stay somewhere in Palm Beach County, if possible.

“It’s hard to leave your home,” Gross said. “You just have to trust that God will protect it.”