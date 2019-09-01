



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Fire Rescue’s Task Force II Urban Search and Rescue has been activated and deployed to pre-stage as FEMA continues to track Hurricane Dorian.

The team will assemble and pack their gear at a warehouse at NW 12th Avenue and 7th Street.

Last week, 20 members of the team were deployed to St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands to assist in the aftermath of Dorian there.

Even though Miami is no longer in the cone of uncertainty, Mayor Francis Suarez declared a state of emergency.

“It’s apparent that we will receive some level of tropical-storm-force winds and potential flooding,” said Suarez.

Suarez wants all the people living in Miami to stay prepared ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

“Obviously, we hope for the best and are continuing to hope for the best and we’re hoping that our residents also remain vigilant,” Suarez said.

While Suarez worries about possible flooding in places like Brickell and downtown. He urged people to pick up sandbags for their homes.