



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tropical storm warning has been issued for Deerfield Beach north to the Sebastian Inlet as an extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the northwestern Bahamas.

At 5 a.m., the center of the Category 4 hurricane was about 70 miles east of Great Abaco Island. It was moving to the west at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

Dorian is forecast to continue a slower westward motion should occur for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track, the core of Dorian should be near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas later today and tonight, and should move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.

Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Andros Island

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* North of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach

Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area across the northwestern Bahamas later today, with tropical storm winds beginning within the next several hours.

Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning area on Monday.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area on Monday.

A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 15 to 20 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts this weekend into the middle of next week:

Northwestern Bahamas – 12 to 24 inches, isolated 30 inches.

Coastal Carolinas – 5 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches.

Central Bahamas and the Atlantic Coast from the Florida peninsula through Georgia – 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

Large swells will affect the east-facing shores of the Bahamas, the Florida east coast, and the southeastern United States coast during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.