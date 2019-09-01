FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There will be no school in Broward on Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian.
Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said the closure is needed to transform them into shelters.
.@browardschools is closing all schools and District offices on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, as the District and Broward County prepare for Hurricane Dorian, which includes the preparation of schools designated as possible hurricane shelters …
— Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) September 1, 2019
As a reminder, schools and District offices are closed on Monday, September 2, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Miami-Dade has not made a decision as to whether there will be school on Tuesday.
Monroe and Palm Beach counties have said that schools will remain closed on Tuesday.
