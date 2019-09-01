TRACKING DORIANThe latest on Hurricane Dorian
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There will be no school in Broward on Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian.

Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said the closure is needed to transform them into shelters.

As a reminder, schools and District offices are closed on Monday, September 2, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Miami-Dade has not made a decision as to whether there will be school on Tuesday.

Monroe and Palm Beach counties have said that schools will remain closed on Tuesday.

