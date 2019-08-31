



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several cities across Miami-Dade and Broward are handing out sandbags ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

MIAMI-DADE

Miami Beach: Saturday August 31, from 8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. at the Public Works Operation Yard, which is between Miami Beach High School and Fire Station 2 on Dade Boulevard.

Homestead: Saturday August 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m at Roby George Park and the Homestead Sports Complex.

North Miami: Maximum of six sandbags were resident will be available at the North Miami Motor Pool, 1855 NE 142 Street, once a hurricane watch is issued.

Miami-Dade: Sandbags available at the rear of Miami Baptist Church, 14955 SW 88th Street, until supplies run out. (Bring your own shovels and bags)

Hialeah and Palm Springs North: Saturday, August 31 starting at 10:00 a.m. Locations are Amelia Earhart Park at 401 E 65th St, and Norman and Jean Reach Park at 7895 NW 176th St. while supplies last.

Miami Gardens: Available at Miami Gardens City Hall, located at 18605 NW 27th Avenue, while supplies last.

BROWARD:

Dania Beach: Six sandbags per household being distributed at The Dania Beach Casino, North East Parking Lot at the NE 2nd Street entrance across the street from Saint Maurice at Resurrection Catholic Church.

Margate: Saturday August 31 from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Margate Sports Complex. It’s first come first served.

Pompano Beach: Across the street from Pompano Beach Airport at 1660 NE 10th Street until supplies last.

Davie: Saturday August 31 at Pine Island Park (Bamford Sports Complex, at 3801 S. Pine Island Road) from 7 a.m. until supplies last.

Anyone picking up sandbags must bring an ID to prove you are a resident of these cities.

In Broward, you can visit Broward.org/Hurricane for information you need to prepare for a possible threat.

In Miami-Dade, visit www.miamidade.gov/oem for more from the Office of Emergency Management.