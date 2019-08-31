FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami/Florida Keys News Bureau) — All of the Florida Keys is out of the Hurricane Dorian forecast cone and officials there are welcoming visitors to the island chain.
Threats to the Keys from the storm have significantly diminished, said Chip Kasper, the meteorologist-in-charge for the Florida Keys Weather Forecast Office, late Saturday morning.
The National Hurricane Center has not issued any Dorian-related watches or warnings for the Florida Keys island chain.
There are no mandatory visitor or resident evacuation orders for the Keys, although on Friday, Keys officials had asked visitors to leave if they could. Late Saturday morning, officials reversed that messaging saying tourists were welcome to remain or travel to the Keys, based on confidence with new forecast information.
Kasper said that based on the current storm forecast, potential effects for the Keys are some fast-moving squalls with brief strong wind gusts, possible for Monday through Tuesday night as Dorian’s center moves further north in the Atlantic Ocean.
