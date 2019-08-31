MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There a high likelihood the Vero Beach area will receive tropical-storm-force winds and possibly hurricane-force winds from Hurricane Dorian.

So, officials want business homeowners to keep preparing.

People are getting out their shutters and others are putting boards over windows.

“We all kind of team up and work together,” said Indian River resident, Jeff Ripple.

Jeff is just helping out where his wife works and this wasn’t his only stop.

“There was a single mom who didn’t have any means to be able to do it, so we helped her out,” Jeff said.

The possibility of bad weather is bringing out the best in people.

This is an effort to prepare as Dorian threatens the Treasure Coast and areas north.

Leaders in Indian River County are keeping an eye on Dorian at the emergency operations center that has been partially activated.

“It’s very probable we will still feel some wind and heavy rain. So, we have concerns about low lying areas and folks in subsidiary housing and manufactured homes,” said Major Eric Flowers of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

A couple visiting a relative, from California, who lives in a mobile home in Indian River said, “We are just going to ride it out and hope for the best.” j

They are waiting to learn if shelters will eventually open.

Florida Power and Light crews are in Daytona Beach and Lake City ready to hit the road wherever there’s a need.

But FPL is warning downed trees and power lines may impact some people longer than others.

“Be prepared for possible extensive power outages,” an FPL official said.

As for Ripple, after back-to-back storms in September 2004, he will always be prepared.

“Who knows what it’ll do. So, we just get ready for it,” said Jeff.

They are still considering evacuation orders for low-lying areas, mobile home communities, and where we are on a Barrier Island.

That could come today or tomorrow.