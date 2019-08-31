MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the forecast models no longer including South Florida, there is growing difficulty on just what precautions need to happen.

Palm Beach is delaying opening shelters and some in Broward are debating taking their shutters down.

On Saturday night, for the first time in days, folks in South Florida could really breathe a sigh of relief.

While Broward may still feel the effects of Dorian, it’s not nearly as bad as it could have been.

People were literally singing on Las Olas on Saturday night. They were celebrating as South Florida officially is not in a hurricane forecast cone.

“The Labor Day weekend was going to be a bust. So I am so glad I get to reclaim my weekend,” said Algeria Bridges, Hollywood resident.

After days of waiting in gas and grocery lines and dealing with shutters, we are now waiting for the weather to turn.

“That’s why I am out! Because I do not have anything else to do!” said Miami resident, Danielle Farrington.

At Broward and Palm Beach gas stations, there is now plenty of fuel and barely any customers.

“What a difference a day makes?” “I was here yesterday. This gas station was packed. And now it’s completely empty.” “No line at all.” “No line at all,” said Ben Oldehoff, Palm Beach resident.

“The one thing I can tell you about this hurricane is that it is the most inconsistent hurricane the state of Florida has ever seen,” said Palm Beach County Mayor Mack Bernard.

The county that was once in the crosshairs of a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane is now trying to figure if they should open 15 shelters that have been on standby for days.

“It may occur, be delayed based upon again the attitude of Dorian,” said Verdenia Baker, Palm Beach County Administrator.

Some businesses like the Lighthouse Point marina plan to shut down Sunday just in case they lose power.

“That puts everything in a mess because we can’t fuel, get gas, or anything,” said Jim Edwards.

Most are just relieved that the storm is set to pass by and not over us.

“It’s good for the economy. Believe it or not. Because home depot is doing good. A lot of businesses are doing good. Hotels are doing good. For the average person it’s not good,” said Robert Olavarria, Palm Beach resident.

Palm Beach has canceled classes for Tuesday. It’s all tied to the shelters.

Regardless of them opening or not they need to clean up the operations which would take time.