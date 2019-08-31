



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – My what a difference a day makes.

The rush to top off the tank appears to have slowed. Friday morning, long lines formed early at gas stations across South Florida as drivers sought to fill up their gas tanks and gas containers for their generators. Some stations ran out of gas.

Saturday morning was a very different story. Gas tankers could be seen on the streets making deliveries.

Lines were short if non-existent.

At a Costco in North Miami, a hot spot over the last several days with lines stretching out into the parking, drivers were able to pull up and fill up with virtually no wait. Employees said they usually see about two thousand drivers a day at the pumps, but in the last couple of days that number has doubled.

At a Wawa gas station in Davie, two tankers made early morning deliveries. Many drivers who were filling up said they came out early to beat the rush.

“I woke up early this morning to get before the whole chaos,” said Melissa Dezo.

“I came over and got right in,” said Danny Brombecher.

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledged the problems that some drivers were having in filling up and said steps were taken to address them in an emergency declaration.

“We’re also gonna be starting today implementing Florida Highway Patrol escorts for fuel trucks so we can facilitate refueling in critical parts of the state,” DeSantis said.