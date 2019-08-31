MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A couple from Indian River’s Sewall’s Point, Michael Benedetti, and Paige Marrow are getting their home ready for Hurricane Dorian.

The couple lives in an evacuation zone. Both are keeping a close eye on Dorian’s track as they consider staying or going.

Michael’s closing the shutters and picking up items in the yard.

“I plan on staying just because the livable area is a good 12 or 13 feet off the ground, I have accordion shutters everywhere, so I’m watching the track closely still. If it comes more west then, of course, I’ll entertain the idea of evacuating,” says Michael.

“Every day they keep moving the track farther and farther east, if it stays east and we’re not getting the northern side of the wall then I think we’re fine. We’re built up high, so we’re not going to flood. I hope!” says Paige Marrow, resident of the area, while laughing.

Not far away at Anne Schmidt’s place, she’s getting her shutters up too and like many of her neighbors plans to stay put.

“We’re going to probably stay here. We’ve been here for a lot of hurricanes before. We left only a few times but at this point, for one the storm seems to be going away, thankfully,” says Anne.

While she’s feeling hopeful about the weather here, she’s also keeping an eye on the track not just for herself, but for her family further north.

“It’s a lot of anxiety, but luckily this morning, that track’s going north. Of course, I have a family house in St. Simone, Georgia and then we have a daughter in Charleston, so they’re all getting prepared,” she adds.

Martin County Emergency managers are watching the storm too. It’s difficult to plan for this one.

“We feel better obviously that they’re thinking it’s going to go offshore but we can’t assume that it is, so we’re still going to go forward,” said Dep. Director Bill Pecci of the Martin County EOC.

The emergency operations center is already partially activated in Martin county. They plan to fully activate it by Sunday morning.

Florida’s Treasure Coast is a region comprising Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties.