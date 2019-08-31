MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Even though Miami is no longer in the cone of uncertainty, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez declared a state of emergency.

“It’s apparent that we will receive some level of tropical-storm-force winds and potential flooding,” said Suarez.

Suarez wants all the people living in Miami to stay prepared ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

“Obviously, we hope for the best and are continuing to hope for the best and we’re hoping that our residents also remain vigilant,” Suarez said.

While Suarez worries about possible flooding in places like Brickell and downtown. He urged people to pick up sandbags for their homes.

On the other hand, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez worried about collapsing cranes.

The state is now giving the county the power to make tough decisions when it comes to disassembling or moving the construction cranes.

“The state has temporarily suspended preemption of hurricane preparation provisions for tower cranes and for hoisting equipment. A problem really pretty unique to Miami-Dade county because of all the high rise cranes that we have here,” said Mayor Gimenez.

They have to follow a new set of rules to ensure the safety of Miami-Dade residents.

“I’m right next to a few of them (cranes) so it’s a little startling, yes,” said midtown resident, Nick Gimenez.

The county will have the power to oversee hurricane preparedness for construction cranes until September 10th.

Mayor Gimenez wants the county, including residents downtown and in Brickell to look at the county website and listen for essential information to stay up to date.