



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Dorian, a powerful Category 4 hurricane, continues on its west-northwest trek over the Atlantic.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was 470 miles east of West Palm Beach. It was moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

A slower west-northwestward to westward motion should begin later today and continue into early next week. On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas today, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and be near the Florida east coast late Monday.

Some strengthening is possible today. Although fluctuations in intensity are possible early next week, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next

few days.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Andros Island

Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area in the northwestern Bahamas by Sunday, with tropical storm winds beginning tonight.

A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds in the northwestern Bahamas. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall accumulations this weekend into the middle of next week:

Northwestern Bahamas – 10 to 15 inches, isolated 20 inches.

Coastal sections of the southeast United States – 6 to 12 inches, isolated 18 inches.

Central Bahamas – 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

Swells are likely to begin affecting the east-facing shores of the Bahamas, the Florida east coast, and the southeastern United States coast during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.