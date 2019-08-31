MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — News of roster cuts around the NFL are taking a backseat to a blockbuster deal between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans.

Miami is sending left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills to Houston. The deal does not include Jadaveon Clowney, but instead, two first round draft picks and a second round pick.

The first rounders are in 2020 and 2021. Miami also gets an offensive lineman in the deal, Julien Davenport, who started 15 games last year at tackle.

The Texans, meantime, agreed to a deal to ship 2014 top overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2020 third round pick and two linebackers.

Tunsil immediately improves a line which allowed Deshaun Watson to be sacked an NFL-leading 62 times last season. T

Tunsil, the 13th overall pick in the 2016 draft, has started 44 games for the Dolphins in the past three seasons.

The Texans signed veteran left tackle Matt Kalil in the offseason to protect Watson’s blind side, but the 25-year-old Tunsil will be a much better option after Kalil has struggled with injuries for years.

Stills joins a solid receiving group in Houston led by DeAndre Hopkins, which also has Will Fuller and Keke Coutee, who have both missed significant time with injuries. Stills spent his first two seasons in New Orleans before playing for the Dolphins for the past four seasons.

He has been extremely durable in the past three seasons, starting all but one game. Stills had 37 receptions for 553 yards and six touchdowns last season after finishing with 847 yards receiving and six scores in 2017. A fifth-round pick in 2013, Stills has 4,138 yards receiving and 32 touchdowns in his career.

