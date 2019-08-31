MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Hurricane Dorian’s path changed Saturday, residents in Broward county who had been in the possible strike zone were breathing easier.

Melanie Ross said she and her husband were going to salvage what they could of their Labor Day holiday weekend, “We were relieved. Now we will spend some time on the water.”

Parts of South Florida will likely see wind and rain from the storm so landscape crews were out Saturday trimming trees to prevent any weak limbs from flying.

All around Broward you see shuttered homes. Some left town when the worst seemed possible.

At the Lighthouse Point marina, many people were out securing their boats.

Phil Taylor said he was helping a friend who is a boat captain.

Two years ago, Hurricane Irma left the dock underwater.

Taylor said he expects heavy rain from the storm.

“If nothing else it’s good practice,” he says.

The Marina Restaurant is shutting down several days. The decision was made prior to Saturday’s change in the path of the hurricane.