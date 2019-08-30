MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several cities across Miami-Dade and Broward will be handing out sandbags ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
In Homestead, the city will be distributing sandbags today from noon to 7 p.m at the Roby George Park and the Homestead Sports Complex.
In Opa-locka, sandbags will be available the Opa-locka Public Works department starting at 8 a.m.
In Broward, sandbags will be distributed at Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale from noon to 8 p.m.
In Margate, sandbags will be available in a first-come, first-serve basis at the Margate Sports Complex.
Anyone picking up sandbags must bring an ID to prove you are a resident of these cities.
In Broward, you can visit Broward.org/Hurricane for information you need to prepare for a possible threat.
In Miami-Dade, visit www.miamidade.gov/oem for more from the Office of Emergency Management.
