



NEW ORLEANS (CBSMiami/AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick has been named the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.

Miami coach Brian Flores concluded a largely uneventful preseason finale by naming 14-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick the starting quarterback to open the regular season.

Flores’ decision settles for the time being a competition that also featured second-year pro Josh Rosen.

“We felt like this was the best move for this team going into the season,” Flores said after a 16-13 exhibition win in New Orleans, during which third-stringer Jake Rudock took all the snaps. “We feel comfortable with him as starting quarterback. He brings the leadership and experience and just an overall knowledge and ability to manage and run this offense and that’s what we’re looking for. I think he’ll do a good job.”

Developing Rosen — a 2018 first-round draft choice by Arizona who was traded to Miami during the 2019 draft for a late-second-round pick — remains “a top priority,” Flores said. “Sitting, at times, helps your development and hopefully that’ll be the case here.”

Flores said Rosen “works extremely hard” and is talented, “but playing quarterback in this league it take some time.

“He’s in a new offense,” Flores continued. “I think he’ll get there. I do. I really do … When? I don’t know. A lot of that is up to him. He knows that.”

The 36-year-old Fitzpatrick, who played at Harvard, started 10 games in place of Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay during the past two seasons combined. He averaged 295.9 yards passing per game in eight total appearances with the Buccaneers last season.

“I’m always confident in who I am and what I am as a player, and this is where I wanted to be and what I worked to get,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m still playing because I want to be out there on the field and I want to be, in those tough times, in the huddle when we’re facing adversity and trying to figure things out together and work through things. That’s the joy that I have in this game.”

He could be in a lot of challenging situations this season. The Dolphins are in apparent rebuilding mode, with few decorated players on the roster.

Rosen declined to say whether he agreed with Flores’ decision, but stressed he understood it and would be supportive.

“When he told me Fitz was going to get the job, he told me I made a lot of good progress. And I think it’s only (a matter of) time (before) this team is mine,” Rosen said. “I’m a way better quarterback than I was a year ago. I think the future will be pretty bright. I wouldn’t say it’s a setback, but it’s a temporary — not hurdle — but part of a journey.”

UP NEXT

Miami opens its regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8 at home against Baltimore.

