



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has signed a declaration of a local state of emergency due to the threat posed by Hurricane Dorian.

By signing the declaration, Gimenez has freed up the county by waiving “the procedures and formalities otherwise required of the political subdivision by law.”

“This allows us to hire contractors as needed and gives my office certain powers such as calling for a curfew if needed. There’s no curfew being called at this time, don’t worry,” Gimenez said a Friday morning briefing.

Gimenez said he was on a conference call earlier in the morning with Florida’s emergency management director Jared Moskowitz who offered state resources to help the county prepare.

“Yesterday I also heard from the White House which offered assistance. Likewise, our county stands ready to lend our assistance no matter where the storm lands,” he said.

The mayor said depending on the storm’s trajectory, they will make a decision about the opening of evacuation centers as needed. He added that the county has the capacity for up to 100-thousand people, but they are not at that stage yet. No evacuation orders have been issued so far.

“At this time, all Miami-dade County services are continuing their normal operations,” said Gimenez. “However, now is the time for everyone to be completing all hurricane preparations.”

Make sure battery-operated radios and flashlights work. Finish putting up shutters if you have them. For those with generators, test them and get fuel for them. Also, top off the gas tank in your car.

In Miami-Dade, visit www.miamidade.gov/oem for more from the Office of Emergency Management.