MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was 2017 when two cranes collapsed in the city of Miami and Hurricane Irma had just made landfall.

This time around, the director of emergency management said they are secure.

“We know that they are up and they are not going to come down,” said Frank Rollason.

From collapsing cranes to future flooding, storm surge is another concern as the parking lot at Haulover marina floods.

Owners moved boats out of Prime Marina in Coconut Grove.

Yeliana Perez, who moved her boat, said “…To keep safe so the boat will be in good condition as well.”

The mayor of Miami said the city has additional lumps and contractors to handle the rising waters.

“We are monitoring King Tides which are unfortunately tracking 11 inches above normal,” Mayor Francis Suarez said.

Miami Beach is not taking any chances either. They have installed 10 pumps on key locations and have cleaned out drains.

They urge residents to refrain from leaving items outside.

Miami Beach city manager Jimmy Morales said, “We’re asking residents not to put any items out in the street and leave out any debris.”

With the city itself looking secure, Mayor Francis Suarez ensures the safety of the elderly.

He visited a number of assisted living facilities Friday morning to check on patients and their generators.

He said, “We’ve learned a tremendous amount from Irma we learned that our elderly are the most vulnerable.”

Three days after Hurricane Irma swept through 12 patients at a rehabilitation center in Hollywood Florida died.

The hurricane knocked out the facility’s airconditioning.

“If there is an electricity shortage, they don’t have the means to get water ice food so we made sure we have those provisions on hand,” he added.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez says those with special needs should call 3-1-1 To make sure they’re on the county’s list. The city will be picking up those people Saturday morning to take them to shelters.

As far as schools, officials will determine if schools will open on Tuesday as early as Saturday.

All residents can do now is wait.