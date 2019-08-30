



DAVIE (CBSMIAMI) – Bottled water and gas are in high demand as residents of Broward and Miami-Dade stock up before Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Florida.

Long lines began forming at a number of stores across South Florida. At the Costco in Davie, there were long lines for gas. The line stretched out of the parking lot onto State Road 84. Some drivers got up very early to wait in the line to ensure they would get gas.

“I’m tired. Getting ready for this, there is a lot of preparation going into this. It’s going to be bad. Don’t take it lightly, it’s going to be bad. I was going to get out of town but I remember last time, you know when everybody waited until the last minute, you couldn’t get out, the highways were just jam packed. So I’m just going to ride it out and hope for the best,” said Paul Reeves as he waited in line.

In addition to water and gas, soup, canned goods like tuna and chicken are also on the grocery lists of shoppers keeping an eye on the storm.

In Broward, you can visit Broward.org/Hurricane for information you need to prepare for a possible threat.

In Miami-Dade, visit www.miamidade.gov/oem for more from the Office of Emergency Management.