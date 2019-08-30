



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Dorian, a Category 2 storm, is forecast to become a major hurricane on Friday.

At 8 a.m., the center of the system was 255 miles east-northeast of the southern Bahamas. It was moving to the northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, an increase from 105 mph winds from the 5 a.m. advisory.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

Dorian is forecast to continue moving to the northwest through the day. A slower west-northwestward to westward motion is forecast to begin Friday night and continue through the weekend.

On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas today, approach the northwestern Bahamas Saturday, and move near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday.

Dorian is likely to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula through the weekend.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas.

Hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area by Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible by Saturday night or Sunday morning.

A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding in areas of onshore winds in the northwestern Bahamas. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts this weekend into the middle of next week:

The northwestern Bahamas and coastal sections of the Southeast United States – 6 to 12 inches, isolated 15 inches.

The central Bahamas – 1 to 2 inches, isolated 4 inches.

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

Swells are likely to begin affecting the east-facing shores of the Bahamas and the southeastern United States coast during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.