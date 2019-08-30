FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County will declare a state of emergency Friday afternoon as emergency managers continue to track Hurricane Dorian progress.
At an 11 a.m. briefing, Mayor Mark Bogen said the county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated at 9 a.m. on Friday in response to Hurricane Dorian. The Broward County EOC will remain open until 7 p.m.
All of Florida is under a state of emergency declared by Governor Ron DeSantis.
Port Everglades and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remain fully open and operational at this time; however, passengers should contact their airline/cruise line for information regarding possible delays or cancellations due to the storm. Remember that the port and airport are not emergency shelters and parking facilities there should not be considered a place for vehicle storage during an emergency.
Broward schools will be closed Saturday through Monday, Labor Day.
Broward County has extended the hours of operation for its residential waste drop off centers and landfill. The three Broward County Residential Drop-off Centers for bulk, household hazardous waste, and electronics will be opened every day of the week (including weekends and holidays) from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., until further notice.
EOC teams are maintaining ongoing communication with hospitals and health care providers to ensure our community’s health and medical needs are being addressed. Residents with special needs who require transportation to a shelter, if and when they open, are being assisted.
The 311 Emergency Hotline will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hotline is a source of information and rumor control for residents, available to assist with emergency preparedness tips and the most up-to-date information. Call 311, or (954) 831-4000.
