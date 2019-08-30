



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The race to get ready started before dawn in Davie.

“I’m tired, yeah getting ready for this, there’s a lot of preparation going into this, it’s gonna be bad, I don’t take it lightly,’ said Paul Reeves, waiting in line at the Costco to get gas early Friday morning.

Just before 6 a.m. there was a line that seemed never-ending, stretching out of the parking lot and down State Road 84. It was a 30-minute wait. Leonida German drove from Dania Beach.

“At least I feel lucky to get the gas and get ready for this weekend,” she said.

“My woman got me up at five and said you need to go now,” said Anthony Eaton.

It was time enough for Eaton and Sandra Thomas to strike up a friendship while waiting outside the Costco for the doors to open. The arrived at the store two hours before it opened and struck up the conversation point that everyone is having, are you ready?

“I need water. I actually told myself to get up at 5:30 a.m. and be here at 6:30 a.m. and I overshot that by two hours, still came at 6:30 a.m., been up since 3:30 a.m.,” said Thomas.

At the nearby Home Depot, it was a run on all things hurricane prep, boards, gas cans, propane. They were out of generators.

Meantime back at the Costco, Dorian Sandra had an answer.

“I’m ready for you baby, let’s do this, let’s do this.”