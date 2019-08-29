TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Preparing for Hurricane Dorian, several Florida state universities and colleges will be closed in the coming days, according to information posted on the Florida Department of Education website.
They include Florida International University, to be closed both Friday and Saturday; Florida Atlantic University, which will close at 12:30 p.m. Friday; the University of Central Florida, which will close at 5 p.m. Friday and remain closed through Tuesday; and Florida Polytechnic University, which will be closed Tuesday.
Also, Eastern Florida State College closed at noon Thursday and will remain closed through Tuesday; Palm Beach State College will be closed Friday through Tuesday; Daytona State College, will close at noon Friday and remain closed through Tuesday; Indian River State College will close at 5 p.m. Friday and remain closed until further notice; Valencia College will close at 5 p.m. Friday and remain closed through Tuesday; Florida State College at Jacksonville will be closed Saturday through Tuesday; and Seminole State College of Florida will close at noon Saturday and remain closed until further notice, according to the Department of Education.
Dorian could crash ashore early next week on Florida’s East Coast as a Category 4 storm, with winds topping 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday.
(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.