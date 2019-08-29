



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Labor Day weekend and Hurricane Dorian approaching Florida, the Miami-Dade Aviation Department is watching the storm closely.

As of Thursday afternoon, it was smooth traveling at Miami International Airport, but that may change depending on the storm.

The FAA only closes its control tower at MIA if sustained winds (not gusts) reach 55 miles per hour, at which point planes cannot take off or land.

Many airlines decide to not fly well before that point and sometimes on a case-by-case basis, so passengers should stay in close contact with their individual airline about their flight status and should make necessary arrangements before coming to MIA.

In the meantime, the airport says travelers should arrive at the airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight to allow enough time for parking, check0in and screening at the security checkpoint.

Passengers are encouraged to check-in online before arriving at MIA.

American Airlines has issued a travel alert for more than 25 airports in the Caribbean and Florida, including its hub at MIA.

The current travel alert allows customers to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com by retrieving their reservation, or by contacting American reservations at 800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada.

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund on their website. Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their agency directly.