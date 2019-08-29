Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida Rolling Stones fans will be able to get some satisfaction, just a day earlier than originally scheduled.
The Rolling Stones concert, scheduled for Saturday, August 31 at the Hard Rock Stadium is being moved ahead one day to Friday night, August 30 due to the possibility of bad weather thanks to Hurricane Dorian.
All tickets will be honored for the new date.
There will be no opening act. It was originally set to be Colombian megastar, singer-songwriter Juanes.
Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the Stones will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
Miami is the final stop on the Rolling Stones ‘No Filter’ tour which was already delayed once when Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery.
