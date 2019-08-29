



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Palm Beach County officials held a press briefing on Thursday afternoon to discuss preparations for Hurricane Dorian.

County officials urge all residents to actively monitor Hurricane Dorian over the next 24 hours and consider the timing for implementing any protective actions.

Officials say residents should have food and water to last 5-7 days and prescriptions should be filled as soon as possible.

They also said they will be making a decision on the opening of shelters if needed, which will include the Special Needs Shelter and the Pet Friendly Shelter.

They remind Palm Beach County residents that evacuations are dependent on storm surge, not wind speeds and will be determined based on the dangers to the coast and to areas around Lake Okeechobee.

Residents living in areas away from the coast and lake do not need to evacuate, officials said.

Residents can identify their zones by going to: www.pbcgov.com or ReadyPBC.com to identify your zone.

Officials say if evacuations are ordered, residents should consider evacuating miles, not hundreds of miles. Those who are not in evacuation zones should shelter in place.

You can go to www.pbcgov.com for the latest information.