MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The International Space Station passed over Hurricane Dorian Thursday. The storm is currently a category one but is expected to strengthen over the next few days as it currently tracks towards Florida.
“Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday, and remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through the weekend,” the National Hurricane Center said Thursday morning.
Hurricane Dorian is now forecast to become a powerful category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph when it makes landfall, which could happen anywhere along Florida’s Atlantic coast from the Florida Keys to southern Georgia.
President Donald Trump said Florida is “going to be totally ready.” He tweeted: “Be prepared and please follow State and Federal instructions, it will be a very big Hurricane, perhaps one of the biggest!”
With the storm’s track still unclear, no immediate mass evacuations were ordered.
