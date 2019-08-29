JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — The Seminoles season opener is on the move because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian.
Officials moved the game between Florida State and Boise State from Jacksonville to Tallahassee.
The teams will play Saturday at noon at Doak Campbell Stadium, hoping to keep fans away from the coastal region ahead of landfall.
Jacksonville officials, along with those from Florida State and Boise State, collaborated on the decision. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Wednesday, urging residents and visitors to take precaution before the storm hits.
Dorian is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane and could hit Florida’s east coast during Labor Day weekend.
