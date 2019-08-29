



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida is in a state of emergency as it prepares for Hurricane Dorian to make a possible Labor Day landfall.

Officials are pleading with residents to get ready now and not wait until the last minute.

Across the state, store shelves are emptying.

“I bought a lot of tuna fish, and potato chips and peanut butter and jelly and lots of water,” said Broward resident Carol Brafman.

Dorian pounded the US Virgin Islands as a category one hurricane and is now forecasted to reach Florida this weekend.

“Have a plan, be ready and listen,” said Governor Ron DeSantis who urged all Floridians to stock up on seven days worth of supplies.

Some tourists in Daytona Beach are deciding whether to get out of town or hunker down.

“I think we’re going to ride it out unless it’s something crazy, you know like a three or four, absolutely not,” said Joey Gower, who is visiting from Quincy, Illinois.

Local business leaders said they understand if they leave.

“Why would you want to come to a hotel with two kids and be trapped for three days, you could stay home and listen to them scream,” said Bob Davis, CEO and president of the Lodging & Hospitality Association of Volusia County.

Homeowners are preparing, filling up sandbags and installing hurricane resistant windows and doors.

“People think just putting basic materials over the windows and tape, none of it’s going to work. It’s all just false security, none of it works,” said Greg Moore, owner of Rollshild Hurricane Shutter.

The National Hurricane Center says Dorian could become a powerful category 3 when it reaches Florida.