By Hank Tester
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal two-pickup crash on Thursday morning.

Police said two people died as a large pickup truck t-boned a smaller truck.

It happened near the 19500 block of Northwest First Place, at around 11 a.m.

“The little truck was like someone put it in a shredder. It was collapsed. Totally collapsed and twisted,” said local resident Dee Thomas.

Thomas says, “he had to have been doing 60-70-80 miles per hour.”

“There has always been a lot of accidents along this street. We have asked them to do something about it but no one does anything,” said Marchele Jean.

Police had not released the names of the victims.

Surveillance cameras caught the driver fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

