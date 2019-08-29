



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dorian is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane as moves across the open waters of the Atlantic.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 425 miles east-southeast of the southeastern Bahamas. It was moving to the northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Dorian is forecast to continue moving to the northwest through Friday. A west-northwestward motion is forecast to begin Friday night and continue into the weekend. On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas today and on Friday, and approach the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday.

Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall accumulations this weekend into early next week:

The central Bahamas – 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

The northwestern Bahamas and coastal sections of the Southeast United States – 4 to 8 inches, isolated 12 inches.

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

Swells around the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico should gradually diminish today. Swells are likely to begin affecting the east-facing shores of the Bahamas and the southeastern United States coast during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.