SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Terrifying video shows the moment a man is carjacked at gunpoint with his young daughter at a gas station.

Police say it happened along SW 73rd Street and 57th Avenue on Monday August 26th.

The man went to get something at the window of the Chevron gas station, when he was approached by a man with a gun.

The victim’s young daughter was in the front seat but the gunman allowed her to get out of the SUV before getting in the driver’s seat and getting away.

The man and his daughter were not hurt.

Investigators later found the SUV in Broward County.

No arrests have been made.