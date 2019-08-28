



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Dorian may be near hurricane strength when it moves across Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the center of the system was about 60 miles southeast of St. Croix. It was moving to the northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Dorian is expected to produce tropical storm force winds in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

Dorian is forecast to continue on a northwest path for the next few days. After moving over Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, Dorian is then forecast to move to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and near or to the east of the central and northwestern Bahamas on Friday and Saturday.

Although weakening is possible after Dorian moves across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the storm is forecast to strengthen late this week and this weekend while passing near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Puerto Rico

* Vieques

* Culebra

* U.S. Virgin Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Puerto Rico

* Vieques

* Culebra

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts:

Western Leeward Islands from Guadeloupe to St. Kitts to Anguilla – 1 to 4 inches.

Southern and Eastern Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands – 4 to 6 inches, isolated 10 inches.

Northwestern Puerto Rico – 1 to 4 inches.

Haiti and Dominican Republic – 1 to 3 inches

Southern Bahamas – 1 to 4 inches.

Northern Bahamas – 3 to 6 inches.

Florida Peninsula – 4 to 8 inches, isolated 10 inches.

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

Tropical storm conditions are expected and hurricane conditions are possible in Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the British Virgin Islands. Tropical storm conditions are possible in portions of the Dominican Republic Wednesday night and Thursday.

Swells are expected to increase Wednesday morning across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and along the southern coasts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, and they could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.