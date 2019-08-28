TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With Chief Justice Charles Canady describing it as a “sad day,” the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday publicly reprimanded a Broward County circuit judge because of violating a ban on partisan political activity during his 2018 election campaign.
Judge Ernest Kollra stood quietly before the Supreme Court as Canady delivered the reprimand and said judicial candidates are required to refrain from partisan political conduct.
“Your misconduct has damaged the public’s trust and confidence in you as an individual judge, as well as the public’s trust and confidence in our state court system,” Canady said to Kollra.
“This is a very serious matter and one that we as a court take very seriously.” The reprimand stemmed from an investigation by the state Judicial Qualifications Commission into two incidents, including Kollra telling the South Florida Sun Sentinel editorial board that he was a registered Republican.
Also, while speaking to the Hills Democratic Club during the campaign, Kollra said he had been endorsed by another group, the Dolphin Democrats. Canady said the activities violated judicial canons.
