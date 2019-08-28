



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — While it’s still too soon to tell if Hurricane Dorian will impact South Florida, everyone needs to keep an eye on the forecast and be ready just in case.

The forecast track puts South Florida in the cone of uncertainty but conditions could change at any time.

Dorian is forecast to become a strong Category 3 hurricane by the time it reaches the east coast of Florida.

Emergency Management Offices in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties are actively monitoring the storm and have begun pre-activation calls, procedures and precautions.

Residents in both counties should also have a hurricane preparation plan in place for family and pets as Dorian has the potential to threaten our area Sunday and Monday.

“Now is the time, if you don’t have that plan, put that plan together,” says Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez. “If you need to evacuate, find a friend’s home, another relatives home where you can be safe.”

Although there is no eminent threat at this time, there is potential for rapid change in conditions.

In Broward, you can visit Broward.org/Hurricane for information you need to prepare for a possible threat.

In Miami-Dade, visit www.miamidade.gov/oem for more from the Office of Emergency Management. At this time, all Miami-Dade County services continue normal operations.

All residents and businesses, while not in immediate danger, should check their disaster kits, review their hurricane plans and remain alert to new information and instruction about the developing storm.

Some residents are getting ready including Lanada Means who bought plywood at Home Depot on Wednesday.

“My daughter messages me on Instagram and asked me if I knew about the storm and I didn’t so I came here on my lunch break. Tomorrow is gonna be crazy,” she said.

People are already stocking up and water is moving off the shelves at supermarkets across South Florida. Soup, canned goods like tuna and chicken are also on the grocery lists of shoppers keeping an eye on the storm.

Carol Brafman is buying enough for five family members she expects will crash at her home if we are impacted.

“They come to my house because I have a generator,” she says. We’ve been through Andrew and the last one we went north to Carolina. It’s not easy. None of us know.”

Here is a quick preparation checklist:

Make sure that emergency equipment, such as hurricane shutters and battery-powered radios, are in good working order

Ensure that sufficient emergency supplies (e.g., non-perishable food and water) are on hand for each person in the home to last at least three days

Obtain and store materials necessary to properly secure your home

Check your homeowners or renters insurance and make sure it is up-to-date

Secure yard and construction debris

Take tree trimmings to a local trash & recycling center

Find out if you live in an evacuation zone

If you live in a surge planning zone, determine where you will stay, how you will get there, and what supplies you will take if you are ordered to evacuate.

Miami-Dade surge planning zone maps are available here.

Broward surge planning zone maps are available here.

Because we don’t know where the storm is going, the only thing to do is expect the unexpected, according to Broward County’s Director of Regional Emergency Services Tracy Jackson.

“At this point it’s about preparation of that nature,” he says.

The South Florida Water Management is preparing its flood control systems for rainfall from Dorian.

In an effort to avoid flooding, the South Florida Water Management District is lowering canals, like the C-11 canal in Davie, and coordinating with local drainage districts to try and protect residents. They, along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, are also working on Lake Okeechobee water levels.