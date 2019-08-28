MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Tropical Storm Dorian is taking aim at Puerto Rico and the island’s residents are taking it seriously.

The National Meteorological Service in Puerto Rico said they’re expecting sustained tropical storm winds with higher gusts. Some gusts that could get to hurricane force winds.”

Two years ago, Hurricane Maria ravaged the island. Thousands of homes are still covered with tarps and the power grid remains unpredictable.

Some residents have fled ahead of the storm.

“I’m so unsecure here with the power, the food, the security,” said Sol Rivera.

Those who stayed are preparing for the worst, boarding up their homes, pulling boats out of the water, and stockpiling everything from bottled water to batteries.

Dorian is set to slam Puerto Rico’s eastern half Wednesday afternoon with heavy rains — and potentially flooding and landslides — along a similar path and with impacts to many of the areas hardest hit two years ago by Hurricane Maria.

In the city of Ponce on Puerto Rico’s southern coast, Lucy Beascochea said the tin roof over her home still has holes in it, meaning every time it rains, water leaks in. She said she’s nervous about the approaching storm.

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced on Monday declared a state of emergency for the island and urged people to prepare for the storm.

“For citizens who do not yet have safe roofs, we will have shelters ready,” Vázquez said on Twitter.

Schools across Puerto Rico are closed Wednesday.

About 360 shelters are available across the island for a capacity of 48,500 people, the government’s official Twitter account said Monday. And about 70 hospitals were prepared to handle emergencies, officials said.

“Thankfully, I’ve been preparing since May,” said Krystle Rivera, whose family has been stocking up on water, canned food and gas in anticipation of the hurricane season.

Heavy rains and strong winds

Though not yet a hurricane, Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to bring severe conditions to the Caribbean.

Two-thirds of Puerto Rico is likely to receive tropical storm force winds.

From Wednesday to Thursday, Puerto Rico could get 4 to 10 inches of rain, and the US Virgin Islands, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic could receive up to 4 inches, according to the National Hurricane Center.

After passing Puerto Rico, Dorian is forecast to move near eastern Hispaniola on Thursday.

